LABUAN, Sept 9 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle alcohol and seized 6,000 cans of duty-free liquor worth of over RM39,000 in Menumbok early this morning.

Its Sabah and Labuan director First Admiral Che Engku Suhaimi Che Engku Daik said the operation was carried out after receiving a public tip-off and a patrol boat patrolling Menumbok waters was dispatched.

“During the patrol, the boat spotted a suspicious-looking boat speeding towards Klias river in Menumbok, and saw several individuals immediately loading alcoholic drinks onto a lorry.

“Upon realising our presence, the suspects hastily abandoned the smuggled drinks and fled the scene using the lorry.

“We suspect the liquor was intended to be sold on the local market in mainland Sabah at a substantially reduced price,” he said in a statement today, adding that the confiscated items were taken to the Sabah MMEA headquarters for further investigation under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama