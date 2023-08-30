KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A “slanderous claim” of the sale of Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) assets to non-Muslims is now over, Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa, a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said today.

He said in a post on his Facebook page that Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani, a former member of the PAS Ulama Council, had withdrawn his appeal in the Court of Appeal against a High Court ruling in his defamation suit.

Mujahid said Ahmad Dusuki’s appeal was related to the defamation suit filed against him (Mujahid) over the alleged sale of TH’s assets and related to a Twitter post that “a ustaz (teacher) lied, tens of thousands became victims; pretending to know everything and finally swallowed the fire of defamation, and until now never retracted his lie. Allah mustaan”.

“With Dusuki’s action of withdrawing the appeal, the episode of slander that Dusuki and PAS have been spinning for a long time, especially when I was Minister of Religious Affairs, that Tabung Haji assets were sold to non-Muslims, has ended,” he said.

Mujahid said the Shah Alam Sessions Court had dismissed the suit. Subsequently, the High Court also dismissed the appeal brought by Dusuki, he added.

“Now, with the action of Dusuki who has withdrawn his appeal (at the Court of Appeal), it proves that Dusuki has finally agreed that Tabung Haji assets were not sold to non-Muslims.

“I am grateful that my name has finally been cleared... hopefully with this, all the slander that has been floating around for so long regarding the Tabung Haji issue will end,” he said. — Bernama