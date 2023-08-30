KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A total of 2,248 dengue cases were recorded in the 33rd Epidemiological Week (ME) from August 13 to 19, which decreased by 239 cases or 9.6 per cent compared to 2,487 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said one death was recorded due to dengue fever complications during the same period.

“The cumulative number of dengue cases reported to date was 75,928 cases compared to 35,330 cases recorded in the same period last year, which is an increase of 40,598 cases (115 per cent).

“Meanwhile, there were 54 deaths due to dengue complications reported to date compared to only 22 deaths for the same period in 2022,” he said in a statement today.

According to Dr Muhammad Radzi, 74 hotspots were reported this week compared to 73 in the previous week, with 53 localities in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (17), Negeri Sembilan (two), and one each in Sabah and Perak.

He said two chikungunya cases were recorded in ME 33 under chikungunya surveillance, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 156.”

“For Zika surveillance, a total of 2,006 blood samples and 153 urine samples were screened and the results were all negative,” he added. — Bernama