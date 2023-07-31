KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is inviting the people in Kuantan to attend the “Meet Anwar” session which will be held at Dewan Ibnu Khaldun of Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi Mara (KKTM) in Kuantan.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said according to past meetings, the questions put to him should be open and can touch on various topics whether it is about politics and power, philosophy, religion or whatever.

“God willing, we will use this space best in cultivating a healthy and fresh culture of discourse rather than trading insults and those that do not enlighten the community,” he said.

According to Anwar, he has always emphasised that the people must be given space to directly question leaders involving various issues that affect the people.

“...and this is part of the plan to spur the country towards a civil society system,” he said.

Based on the poster shared through the post, Anwar’s meeting session tomorrow will take place at 1pm at KKTM Kuantan in Kampung Batu Tujuh.

Registration can be done through the temuanwar.com website. — Bernama