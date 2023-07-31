TAIPING, July 31 — A nine-year-old boy was found dead at a house in Taman Panglima, Assam Kumbang here, yesterday morning.

Taiping district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said his team received an emergency call regarding the incident at about 11am.

“The police and an ambulance from the Taiping Hospital rushed to the scene and confirmed the boy’s death,” he said in a statement here.

Razlam said a Forensics Team (D10) from the Perak contingent police headquarters had carried out an investigation at the scene, and the body was taken to the Taiping Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

The police have so far classified the case as sudden death.

Meanwhile, Razlam said the preliminary investigation by the forensic team at the scene found that there were elements of abuse in the case.

He said the victim was the second of five siblings and his 36-year-old mother was staying with her boyfriend in the same house.

“The victim’s mother and father are in the midst of a divorce process, and the boy is believed to have been abused since March this year,” he said.

Following that, Razlam said the police had arrested the boy’s mother and her boyfriend to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama