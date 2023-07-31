KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — A canteen operator was fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using false documents to claim incentives under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) programme two years ago.

Judge Rozina Ayob meted out the fine, in default three months jail, on Amir Shariffuddin Haron, 56, after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge and plea offer by the prosecuting officer Abd Muntaqim Abdul Aziz.

This was after Abd Muntaqim informed the court that the prosecution had received the second representation from the accused on May 30.

“After examining the second representation by the accused, the prosecution would like to offer an alternative charge under Section 471 of the Penal Code,” said Abd Muntaqim.

According to the charge, Amir Shariffuddin, through an individual, was alleged to have used as genuine a document which is the Employee Verification Form for the Hiring Incentive Programme, in the name of As Hayana Services dated March 5, 2021, which he knew was false.

The offence was committed at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Tun Razak, here on March 5, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 465 of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Based on the facts of the case, Amir Shariffuddin, who is the proprietor of As Haryana Services company, had submitted an employee verification form for the Penjana incentive claim containing false information to Socso and admitted to having received RM45,900 from the organisation, which was banked into his account in six transactions.

The investigation found that all the nine names of employees listed in the form were not As Hayana employees and thus were not eligible to receive the incentive payments.

Amir Shariffuddin was represented by lawyer Zulkifli Awang, who is assisted by Hasmah Nordin. — Bernama