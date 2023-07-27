SEBERANG PERAI, July 27 — DAP members and supporters should focus on winning the state elections to retain power in Penang instead of squabbling over the selected candidates, said state party chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

Responding to grouses raised by former Bagan Dalam assemblyman M. Satees and former councillor David Marshel, he said all these complaints will be for nothing if they lose the state elections.

“The candidates’ list was already finalised by the national selection committee so we should all focus on campaigning to win the election now,” he said in a press conference after attending a fire safety seminar today.

He termed these dissent as “political fire” that should be “put out”.

“The best way to put out this fire is not to comment on it,” he said.

However, the caretaker chief minister went on to say that it is normal for some parties to be dissatisfied with the candidates’ list.

“In each election, when the candidates’ list is announced, there will be some who are dissatisfied and leave the party to be independent candidates,” he said.

“This happens every time, it is not new,” he added.

He said the dissatisfaction among some members will need to be managed well by the party.

“We will ensure that the election machinery is not affected by this dissent,” he said.

So far, he said only David Marshel has left the party to contest as an independent candidate.

David had earlier today announced his decision to stand as an independent, but he will be doing it in support of Chow as chief minister.

He had also alleged that there was “one hand” involved in the selection of candidates and that there was a plot to oust Chow as state party chairman and as chief minister.

When asked to comment on this, Chow said the candidate selection committee consisted of five members.

“So there are at least 10 hands involved, not one,” he said.

He said the candidates’ list is a unanimous decision by the selection committee.

He then called on the party grassroots and supporters to focus on helping them win the election for now.

DAP will be fielding 19 candidates in the state elections out of 40 seats.