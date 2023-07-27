JOHOR BARU, July 27 — Three men were killed after a motorcycle they were on was believed to have lost control and crashed before being run over by several cars at Jalan Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam in Tampoi here today.

Johor Baru North district police Chief Assistant Commissioner Assistant Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the incident occurred while the three men, who were not wearing helmets, were travelling on a motorcycle together.

He said the trio were from Johor Baru heading to Skudai when the motorcycle lost control at 6.55am.

“The motorcycle was believed to have crashed causing the victims to fall off the machine before they were run over by four cars that failed to avoid them.

“Two of the victims died at the scene, while the third was pronounced dead upon arrival to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here,” said Balveer Singh when contacted.

The incident caused two hours of traffic congestion from Johor Baru to Skudai during the morning rush hour.

Balbeer Singh said police have yet to ascertain the victims’ identities due to the lack of personal documents found on them.

However, he said all three victims are believed to be in their 30s and their bodies have been sent to HSA for a post-mortem.

Balbeer Singh added that the car drivers that ran over the victims did not suffer injuries during the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.