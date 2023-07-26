KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hosted a dinner in honour of visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC) here tonight.

Marcos and his wife, Louise Araneta-Marcos were welcomed upon arrival at about 7.50pm by Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Both couples later went up to the 86th floor and spent about 10 minutes enjoying the panoramic view from the observation deck.

They then went down to the 42nd floor to attend the dinner that was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Anwar and Marcos, together with their wives later spent some time at the KLCC Skybridge on the 42nd floor, which connects the twin towers, before leaving the venue.

Earlier, Marcos, who is on a three-day state visit to Malaysia, held a joint press conference with the prime minister in Putrajaya.

Prior to that Marcos and his wife were accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara here by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. — Bernama