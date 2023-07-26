KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The federal government has gazetted 68.281 hectares of Kina Benuwa Mangrove Forest in the Federal Territory of Labuan as a permanent forest reserve named the Kina Benuwa Forest Reserve.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the gazettement occurred on July 11 and was in line with the government’s commitment towards mangrove forest preservation and conservation in accordance with the National Coastal Zone Physical Plan II.

“It is the first permanent forest reserve gazetted in Labuan under the National Forestry Act 1984 (Act 313) and the first mangrove forest reserve in the Federal Territories.

“The addition means that there are now 152.901 hectares of permanent forest reserves in the Federal Territories from the previous 84.62 hectares,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the 2023 International Mangrove Forest Ecosystem Conservation Day today.

He added that his ministry would continue to build its strategic partnership with Labuan Corporation in the management of the forest reserve, and welcomed any form of sponsorship or partnership from companies to conduct restoration activities at the mangrove forest reserve or any other mangrove forest in the country.

He also said Malaysia currently is able to preserve 629,038 hectares of mangrove forests, representing 3.4 per cent of the forest cover in the country, adding that the mangrove ecosystem was very important and has been identified globally as the most efficient carbon sink, as well as acting as a buffer zone to protect coastal areas from land erosion, impact from strong waves and strong winds.

The lost of mangrove forests could directly impact local communities, especially coastal residents who depend on marine resources for their income.

“Efforts to protect and conserve mangrove forests are not easy, but very challenging as Malaysia is a rapidly developing country,” he said, urging that all parties should protect mangrove forests in the country to ensure that the irreplaceable natural heritage is preserved for the benefit of future generations. — Bernama