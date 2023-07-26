KANGAR, July 26 — Youths, especially Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders, are advised not to depend too much on the gig economy in building their careers, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

He said the (gig) economy segment provides a source of income, but the younger generation should not depend too much on the gig economy because they do not know how long it will last.

“We do not know how long this gig economy will last, if we look at the current demand for delivery services (e-hailing), for example, has decreased.

“It is advisable for youths to focus on efforts to obtain certificates such as skills through the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme and at institutions of higher learning (IPT),” he told reporters, after officiating the Northern Zone’s “Outreach TVET Madani: Jom Pilih Kemahiran 2023”, here today.

Also present were the Department of Skills Development deputy director-general (Development), Mohd Yusoff Abu Bakar and the Kangar Industrial Training Institute (ILP) director, Mohd Yusri Mohd Rahim.

Mustapha said many opportunities to further one’s education have been provided by the government and the private sector.

“Don’t stop learning, young people who want to work after SPM can still continue their studies part-time, or on weekends,” he said.

He added that from the Jejak TVET data, 95 per cent of youths who participated in TVET programme secured employment or became entrepreneurs.

“The ministry’s target is to create a 35 per cent skilled workforce by 2030, but thus far we are still at 28 per cent, and this is quite worrying because there are not enough skilled workers to achieve developed country status.

He said the ministry was also working to reach the target of signing 50 memorandums of understanding (MoU) with industry players for the national TVET segment, by the end of this year.

He said that, through the MoUs, TVET students will obtain the expertise and exposure to the latest technology to meet the needs of today’s industry. — Bernama