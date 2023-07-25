PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chaired the coalition’s Presidential Council’s meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex here last night.

The 9pm meeting, which lasted over two hours, was attended by all PH top leadership, including PH and PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin Nasution, when contacted by reporters, confirmed that the meeting, among others, discussed PH’s final preparations for the coming six state elections on August 12.

“The meeting was the final preparation ahead of the nomination of (election) candidates... the one who chaired (the meeting) was the prime minister. All PH’s top leaders attended,” he said.

The Election Commission has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on August 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on August 8.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election will be held simultaneously on August 12. — Bernama