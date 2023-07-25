IPOH, July 25 — Police are tracking a man who was caught on a video clip hitting the door of a car using his helmet following a disagreement at Jalan Pokok Assam Tambahan yesterday.

Taiping district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said police had received a report from a local man yesterday regarding the incident.

He said that the incident is understood to have occurred as a result of a misunderstanding on the road when the motorcyclist suddenly knocked on the victim’s car using his helmet while scolding the victim, causing damage to the car door.

“A police report has been lodged and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

He called on the public with any information related to the case to contact the police.

A 42-second-long video showing a man knocking on the door of a car using a helmet causing damage to the vehicle went viral on social media yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Serdang, Selangor, the police are on the hunt for a suspect, believed to be a foreign national, in a peeping tom incident at a convenience store here which has since gone viral on social media.

Serdang district police chief ACP AA Anbalagan said the incident occurred when the victim, a female employee at the store, was working at 11am, on Saturday (July 22).

He said the suspect, who previously worked as a car washer, is believed to have often watched the complainant and frequently harassed the woman at work since the beginning of this year, causing her to be emotionally disturbed and worried about her safety.

Anbalagan said the case is being investigated under Section 507A of the Penal Code for stalking which provides a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine or both, if convicted. — Bernama