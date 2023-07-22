KUCHING, July 22 — The federal government is called to continue to channel more provisions to nurture the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the various allocations and help provided by the federal government will be able to generate SME entrepreneurs who can satisfy the demands of local and international markets — as well as providing more exposure for Sarawak SMEs to business opportunities available locally and abroad.

With the additional special allocation of RM600 million in Budget 2023 for the SME community in Sarawak and Sabah, he said it shows the government is always paying attention to SMEs, who are among the key contributors to the country’s economic development.

“We would not be able to reach out to all entrepreneurs without the assistance of other government agencies, NGOs and associations such as SME Malaysia.

“Therefore, I really applaud initiatives like the Platinum Awards in complementing and supporting the government’s effort to create a strong entrepreneurship ecosystem in Malaysia,” he added.

He said this in his text of speech at the Sarawak Roadshow for Platinum Business Awards (PBA) 2023 held at a hotel here this afternoon, read by Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Ripin Lamat.

Abang Johari also gave his assurance that the state government remains supportive of any effort by individuals or businesses to encourage economic development in the state.

In saying this, he mentioned that various incentive and interest subsidy schemes have been implemented to ease SMEs’ financial burden in starting and expanding their businesses.

“Infrastructure facilities being actively developed under Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) were also expected to be fully completed in 2025, which will help boost new economic development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari congratulated the organising team for organising such an event, adding that entrepreneurship is important for continued dynamism of modern economies and for jobs creation.

As such, he encouraged Sarawak SMEs and business owners to participate in the PBA 2023 — expressing his belief that SME entrepreneurs, regardless of whether they are from the village or rural areas, would succeed if they work hard.

He added that many SMEs from Sarawak were successfully recognised and have been the recipients of the awards.

“A strong entrepreneurship community will definitely promote innovation and contribute towards the economic development of the state and nation,” he added.

Among those present at the event were SME Sarawak president Jordan Ong, organising chairlady Datuk Ada Poon and SME Malaysia president Ding Hong Sing. — Borneo Post Online