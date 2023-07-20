KLANG, July 20 ― Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will announce on Monday evening the list of its candidates for the six state elections next month.

Its president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, however, did not disclose the time and venue for the announcement.

“The announcement will be in the evening, 24th of July. We will probably announce our candidates for all six state elections. The venue, however, has yet to be confirmed,” he told reporters after opening the Klang Area Farmers Organisation’s Office here today.

Prior to this, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim confirmed that the party would contest nine out of the 56 state seats in Selangor.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the state polls in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on August 12, with nomination day on July 29 and early voting on August 8. ― Bernama