MELAKA, July 20 — A Form One female student here died after she is believed to have fallen from the first floor of her school building today.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the body of the victim was found by the school gardener in the school corridor at 2.31pm.

He said the victim’s classroom was on the second floor of the building.

“An investigating team found her shoes on the second floor. We have no witnesses so far, and no evidence of foul play around the scene of the incident,” he said in a statement tonight. — Bernama

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).