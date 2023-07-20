KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Nearly three quarters of voters in Selangor have a positive perception of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, according to a recent survey.

About 73.4 per cent viewed Anwar’s leadership positively, with 26.3 per cent expressing belief in his ability to steer the country towards excellence, said Selangor government-linked think-tank Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE) that ran the survey.

In the same poll, 74.1 per cent reported a positive impression of PH, with 31.6 per cent saying that the coalition must be given the chance to rule the country.

Conversely, 18.7 per cent of respondents disapproved of Anwar, with the remaining 7.9 per cent selecting a response other than offered.

Of the 19.9 per cent of respondents who had a negative perception of PH, 12.3 per cent said it was the party that met with failure after 22 months in power after winning the 14th general elections (GE14).

Meanwhile, only 41.1 per cent of Selangor voters surveyed said they had a positive impression of PN, with 22.1 per cent saying they felt it was the party that fought for the fate of Malays and Islam.

Another 47.4 per cent said they felt negatively about PN, with 28.4 per cent citing the reason that it was the party that played on racial sentiments and defamatory statements during election seasons.

When asked whether PN should be given the chance to administer the state, 50 per cent of respondents said no, with 31.7 per cent citing its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s weak performance as the eighth prime minister.

But when respondents were asked about whether PH should be given the opportunity to lead the country for the full term until the next general elections, 77 per cent said yes, with 39.9 per cent expressing belief in Anwar’s ability to develop the country.

On the August 12 state election, 56 per cent said that they will be supporting PH, 30 per cent of which were because of backing PKR.

PKR currently holds 19 of PH’s 40 seats in the state.

Another 22 per cent said that they support DAP while 4 per cent support Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

BN and PN both hold 16 per cent of support, with 12 per cent of respondents planning to vote for either Umno or PAS.

The IDE study, titled Voter Perception Study Ahead of the 15th Selangor State Election, surveyed 1,693 respondents from May 12 to 15 across all 56 state legislative assembly constituencies.