KOTA BARU, July 19 — Kelantan police arrested four men and seized Yaba pills and ketum from two different locations, including a tahfiz madrasah (tahfiz school) at Batu 11, Ketereh suspected of storing 100 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum, on Tuesday (July 18).

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the tahfiz madrasah was the second location they raided on the same day, which resulted in the discovery of 10 packets of black plastic packets believed to contain ketum leaves.

“One suspect tested positive for methamphetamine while another had drug-related records.

“The raid on the tahfiz madrasah was carried out after the four suspects, in their 20s, were nabbed in the first raid in a house in Jalan Tali Air Kampung But, Ketereh at about 9pm on the same day,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Zaki said that in the first raid, police seized 20 plastic packets filled with about 20 litres of ketum liquid, four plastic packets containing green leaves believed to be ketum and weighing an estimated 40kg.

“Upon further investigation, police also found and seized a cigarette packet containing suspected Yaba pills, a large pot containing about 10 litres of boiled ketum water, two gas cylinders and a gas stove, with the total seizure estimated at RM4,522,” he said.

He also said that the four suspects have been remanded for four days until July 22 and the case is being investigated under sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama