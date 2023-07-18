KUALA NERUS, July 18 — A total of 3,176 Form Six and vocational college students have received assistance under the Cashless Aid Pilot Initiative so far.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said that through the programme, every selected student received assistance in the form of an e-wallet worth RM50 per month for three consecutive months.

“The ministry has implemented the initiative to the B40 household group, especially those living in people’s housing and public housing programmes around the Klang Valley.

“However, at the end of 2022, the ministry started this initiative for students of Form Six and vocational colleges,” he told reporters after the Terengganu state-level Livelihood Outreach and Consumer Advocacy Programme here today.

He said the data showed that over 80 per cent of these students were from B40 families.

He added that these students were also found to be using a large allocation for two main expenses, namely the purchase of internet data and transport.

According to him, Terengganu is the eighth location to organise the pilot programme.

“A total of 481 students — 257 Form Six college students and 225 vocational college students — around Kuala Terengganu were chosen to receive the assistance today.

“The ministry will continue to be committed to ensuring everyone under the Malaysia Madani concept are protected and not burdened by the increased cost of living in the current challenging and uncertain situation,” he said. — Bernama