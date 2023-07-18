JOHOR BARU, July 18 — Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar underwent surgery successfully to treat an old injury in his right shoulder today, in a procedure that lasted nearly three hours.

According to a post on His Majesty’s Facebook page today, Sultan Ibrahim was confirmed to be in good condition after undergoing the surgical procedure at Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 in Kuala Lumpur.

Sultan Ibrahim also spent some time mingling with the medical team after the surgery.

The post stated that the Sultan will also undergo radio frequency follow-up treatment for a few days before he returns to Johor.

“The surgery went well and I am also in good condition.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all the medical teams involved and also to the people who prayed for my health,” His Majesty said in the Facebook message.

Also accompanying His Majesty to the hospital were the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah, Princess Tunku Aminah and her husband Datuk Muhammad Dennis Abdullah, as well as Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris.

The orthopedic doctors involved in the surgery were Dr Tan Chin Khoon, Dr Simmrat Singh Jagdis Singh and Dr Shamsul Iskandar Hussein.

Also involved in the operation were Dr Naveen Rajadurai (Radiology); Dr Zuraini Md Noor (anesthetist) and Datin Dr Vanitha Sivanaser (anesthetist).

Alongside in the surgery was Datuk Dr Subrahmanyam Balan, the personal physician of the Sultan of Johor. — Bernama