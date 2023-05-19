KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change today lodged a police report regarding false accusations, the leakage of confidential government information and defamation related to the flood mitigation plan (RTB) projects.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the report was made against several Facebook, TikTok and Telegram accounts which, according to him, had defamed him and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the projects.

“This has clearly prompted members of the public who have read the postings to assume that we are misappropriating public funds for political purposes.

“As such, I hope the police can immediately identify the mastermind behind these false allegations, defamation and leakage of confidential government information,” he said in a statement tonight.

Nik Nazmi stressed that the Unity Government and the ministry were committed to good governance and the highest level of integrity.

Recently, several postings on Facebook, TikTok and Telegram had gone viral claiming that Nik Nazmi and Anwar had approved the RTB projects without going through proper processes and procedures. — Bernama



