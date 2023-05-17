JOHOR BARU, May 17 — Kulai Member of Parliament Teo Nie Ching has shown her commitment to continue helping the police community to give their best service to society, especially in her constituency.

Teo, in a statement today, said that on April 30, she and Senai state assemblyman Wong Bor Yang had spent time visiting a policeman who was assaulted by a street thug on the night of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

She said the Kulai parliamentary constituency also gave a RM9,600 contribution for repairing and replacing the Balai Polis Kelapa Sawit signboard in Kulai, apart from providing boat aid and equipment to the Kulai district police headquarters last year.

“We will continue to give support to the police association and community in appreciation of retirees who had fought for the country, to ensure their welfare is taken care of.

“Apart from this, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the police for their commitment and bravery in maintaining public order and security,” said the Deputy Communications and Digital Minister.

Teo said that at the Kulai Branch Police Retirees Association 2023 general meeting last Saturday, she presented a RM3,000 donation to its president Arbae Makdor to help finance the association’s welfare and management activities. — Bernama