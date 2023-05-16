KUALA TERENGGANU, May 16 ― The Road Transport Department (JPJ) aims to collect more than RM5 billion in revenue by the end of this year.

Its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim said this was based on several programmes and digitalisation initiatives launched by JPJ recently.

He said the largest collection of JPJ each year is contributed by road tax and driving licence renewal which is more than 60 per cent.

“Last year we collected RM4.92 billion. This year we are confident of being able to collect more than RM5 billion taking into account the digitalisation initiatives and programmes launched by JPJ for the community.

“JPJ's collection is one of the highest in the country after the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB). If we go by last year's statistics, we managed to collect an average of RM11 million a day,” he said after officiating the Terengganu JPJ Aidilfitri celebration and kiosks here. It was also attended by state JPJ director, Zulkarnain Yasin.

Zailani said that thus far there are 201 JPJ kiosks nationwide and up to now RM120.7 million in revenue has been successfully collected through the service.

In another development, Zailani said that up to May 12, a total of 9,564 motorists had renewed their Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) for a maximum period of 10 years.

He said that the implementation of the initiative, launched by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, has been well received by the public.

“Apart from being able to renew the driving licence for a period of 10 years, motorists can also save expenses as they get a 10 per cent discount,” he said. ― Bernama