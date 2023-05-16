JOHOR BARU, May 16 — Police are on the lookout for an individual to assist investigations into two videos showing a woman abusing a baby at a nursery believed to be in Mutiara Rini, near here.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said a police report has been lodged by members of the public who had received the videos via WhatsApp.

“The clips show a woman abusing a baby whose age is unknown,” he said in a brief statement today.

Rahmat urged members of the public who have any information regarding the incident to come forward and contact the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters to assist in the investigation.

Two videos of a woman screaming at a crying baby while roughly holding the baby’s head went viral on social media yesterday. — Bernama