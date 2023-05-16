IPOH, May 16 — The police arrested a local man who allegedly hurled racist remarks in an incident at a fast food restaurant in Falim, near here, in a video clip which went viral on Twitter.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the 42-year-old man was arrested in Ampang Baru, at about 11 last night.

“The police confirmed to have received a report about the incident on May 14 and the case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. Following police’s investigation, a suspect who appeared to be behaving shamefully in the video clip was arrested,” he said in a statement.

Yahaya also said that the suspect tested positive for ganja and the police were completing the investigation paper before referring the case to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

He said with the arrest of the suspect the public is advised not to make any speculations about the video clip which could affect the investigation.

Yesterday, the video clip was shared by a Twitter user @nanmanjoi8715 and it has been retweeted by others, causing it to attract public attention.

The video clip, lasting one minute and 18 seconds, showed the suspect, believed to be a food delivery man, hurling abusive and racist words at a restaurant employee. — Bernama