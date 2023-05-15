KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The government hopes women can contribute more to address the issue of climate change with a clear focus on tackling economic, social, and environmental challenges, said Economy Deputy Minister Datuk Hanifah Taib.

She said this includes the adoption of the circular economy to create responsible businesses and investments.

In achieving the carbon intensity reduction goal, the government will continue to rely on a market approach by offering attractive economic incentives to spur private investments in green technology and innovation.

This approach will help market players reduce their carbon footprints without affecting their bottom line.

“In addition, the country’s financial sector has been prepared to support the move with better financing mechanisms and more green financial products.

“Thus, take advantage of the opportunity,” she said at the closing address of the 2023 World Women Economic and Business Summit here today.

Hanifah said transformational leadership will help the country advance these core values in the economic development plan by supporting broad-based productivity enablers, mainly digital platforms, green technology, innovative measure, and new talent.

“Hence, it is of utmost importance that we embrace this leadership approach by encouraging and inspiring those people around us to be creative, look to the future, and find new solutions to old problems,” she said.

The World Women Economic and Business Forum focused on the theme of empowerment and leadership, reiterating the importance of promoting diversity and inclusivity in the economic and business sectors.

It gathers women leaders from the government, business, media, women’s associations, global official institutions, and non-governmental organisations under one roof, thereby facilitating unprecedented access to distinguished women leaders. — Bernama