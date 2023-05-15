PUTRAJAYA, May 15 — A former Arabic language teacher begins his eight years jail sentence today after he failed in his final appeal to set aside his conviction and jail sentence for committing physical sexual assault on a primary school student in 2018.

Nor Azlam Ab Rahman, 43, will also receive one stroke of the cane.

A three-member panel comprising Justices Datuk Hanipah Farikullah, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Mohamed Zaini Mazlan unanimously dismissed Nor Azlam’s appeal against his conviction and sentence after ruling that his appeal did not have merits.

In the court’s decision, Justice Hanipah said that based on the totality of the evidence, Nor Azlam’s conviction for the offence was safe.

She also said that the Sessions Court had held that Nor Azlam failed to raise any reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case, adding that there was no error by the Sessions Court and the High Court that warranted appellate intervention.

Justice Hanipah also said the eight years’ jail and whipping imposed on Nor Azlam by the Sessions Court was not manifestly excessive.

She issued a warrant of committal for Nor Azlam to begin his jail sentence from today. Nor Azlam was previously released on bail of RM50,000 pending disposal of his appeal.

On October 5, 2019, the Sessions Court found Nor Azlam guilty of committing sexual assault on the 12-year-old girl and sentenced him to eight years in jail and one stroke of the cane. The High Court dismissed his appeal on May 16, 2022.

According to the charge sheet, Nor Azlam, who is also a licensed Islamic healer, committed the offence in the science laboratory of a primary school in Kota Baru, Kelantan at 2.30pm on August 4, 2018.

He was represented by lawyer Mohd Azrul Hasyimi Mohammad while deputy public prosecutor Dhiya Syazwani Izyan Mohd Akhir appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama