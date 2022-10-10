Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the state DAP committee held an emergency meeting this evening to discuss the dissolution of Parliament announced earlier today.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — Penang DAP will refer to the DAP central executive committee (CEC) for the final decision on whether to hold state polls concurrently with the 15th general election (GE15).

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the state DAP committee held an emergency meeting this evening to discuss the dissolution of Parliament announced earlier today.

He said the state DAP made a decision today on whether to dissolve the state assembly and call state polls but added it cannot be announced yet.

“This decision will be referred to the DAP CEC which will meet tomorrow,” he said after the state DAP meeting at the Penang DAP headquarters here today.

He said the final decision on whether to call for state polls lies in the CEC’s hands.

He added that there are other levels of leadership to go through, such as the state Pakatan Harapan which will meet tomorrow to discuss the same issue.

“It will take a few days,” he said when asked when the CEC decision will be announced.

“After that, we have to meet the PH national leadership. So there are various layers,” he said.

He pointed out that even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob went through a similar process before announcing the dissolution of Parliament today.

When asked if the final decision will be announced soon, he said it will be made within the week.