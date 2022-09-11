KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the coalition has predicted that the earliest time the 15th general election may be called is at the end of October or early November.

He said that PH aims to have its election machinery ready before then, and that seat negotiations are currently taking place with results to be announced soon.

“However, if there are other negotiations (with other parties), if agreed to later, there is definitely space for discussions,” said Anwar, when met after a town hall session at the Universiti Malaysia Alumni Centre.

“But usually in PH, seats that were won under the party name in 2018 will remain with their respective parties,” he added.

Anwar also asserted that the PH presidential council will, in a few days’ time, deliberate on the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance’s (Muda) intent to join the coalition, despite there being opposition to Muda joining among PKR members.

“I have also informed them (Muda) that they can continue discussions with designated party leaders... I don’t think that there is a problem to initiate discussions,” he said.

On Tuesday, Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said that the party had expressed its intention to join PH to face the next general election, and was waiting on an official meeting with the coalition.

Following this, yesterday, PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim said that allowing Muda to join would be a “complicated” decision after Muda decided to contest the Larkin seat in the last Johor state election that lead to a three-cornered fight between PKR, Muda and Umno; which Umno won.

Meanwhile, PKR vice president Chang Lih Kang said that it may be too late for Muda to join as the existing component parties would have to be convinced that Muda shares their ideologies and values.