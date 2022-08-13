A total of 99 notices under Section 8 have also been issued to order clean-up works and destruction of potential aedes-breeding grounds. — AFP pic

KOTA BARU, Aug 13 — The number of cumulative dengue cases in Kelantan as at epidemiological week (EW) 31 this year is 436, an increase of 232.82 per cent over the 131 cases reported in the same period last year, according to a state executive councillor.

Local Government, Housing and Health Commitee chairman Dr Izani Husin said, however, the number of dengue cases for EW 31 (July 31-August 6) dropped to 19 from 35 in EW 30.

“So far, there have been two deaths due to dengue while there were zero fatalities in the same period last year.

“This year 22 episodes of dengue epidemic have been reported in Kelantan, compared to six episodes of epidemic for the same period last year,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Izani said four dengue epidemics were still active in Kelantan — in Gemang Baru, Jeli; and Taman Sri Mahang, Taman Satria and Dusun Muda in Kota Baru.

“A total of 5,025 premises were found to be aedes mosquito breeding grounds following inspections on 142,188 premises or houses.

“The Kelantan Health Department has issued 900 compound notices with proposed penalties of RM450,000 under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975,” he added.

He said the maximum compound for each summons was a non-appealable RM500.

A total of 99 notices under Section 8 have also been issued to order clean-up works and destruction of potential aedes-breeding grounds. — Bernama