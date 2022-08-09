KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The government will continue the agenda of empowering the development of the Orang Asli community in this country so that they can enjoy prosperity and progress from the economic, social and educational aspects.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this in a Facebook posting in conjunction with International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, which is observed on Aug 9 each year to raise awareness and protect the rights of the world’s indigenous population.

The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge’ is very appropriate considering that Orang Asli women are the backbone of the community, he said.

“Orang Asli women play an important role in the preservation and conservation of their cultural customs,” he added. — Bernama