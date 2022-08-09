Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be informing all state governments to amend their respective state constitutions in line with the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) on the provisions that prohibits Members of Parliament from switching parties. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be informing all state governments to amend their respective state constitutions in line with the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) on the provisions that prohibits Members of Parliament from switching parties.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said this when winding up the debate on the bill at Dewan Negara today.

"I have discussed with the Prime Minister that after we passed this bill at Dewan Negara, I have requested the Prime Minister to send a letter to all states as raised by the senators so that we standardise the amendment in all states.

"(This includes) states that have made amendments or have not yet made amendments to follow our schedule as mentioned in the constitutional amendment so that each state standardised with what we done at the federal level," he said.

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 obtained the support of 52 of 60 Senators after two bloc votes, which is more than two-thirds of Dewan Negara.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim when announcing the matter said seven Senators were not present. — Bernama