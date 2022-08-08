KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said Pakatan Harapan (PH) will wait to see whether Perikatan Nasional (PN) actually withdraws from the government.

Loke said PN has been very inconsistent on the matter.

“Whether or not PN pulls out from the government, it’s up to them; it’s not our call, it has nothing to do with us.

“Okay, the moment they pull out a new political scenario will emerge. If that happens then PH will discuss and decide what to do next, we will keep our cards close to our heart,” Loke told reporters during a press conference today at the DAP headquarters here.

Loke, who is also Seremban MP, was responding to news reports that PN could leave the government because Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob would not appoint a deputy from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Speculation that PN could leave the government was not new. In January, there were similar talks of Bersatu leaving the government as a result of its fallout with Umno prior to the Johor state election.

However, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin dismissed such move planned, and cautioned that should the party leave the government it would trigger a general election.