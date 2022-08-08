Johor Baru Utara police chief Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said the alleged incident happened at a restaurant in Bandar Baru Uda last week where the baby girl’s mother had lodged the complaint after a video recording of a man putting a vape device in the seven-month old baby’s mouth. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Aug 8 — A 23-year-old man was arrested by police today after a video where he was said to have playfully placed his vaping device into the mouth of a baby made its rounds on social media.

A team from the Johor Baru Utara criminal investigation department (CID) arrested the businessman at 12.45pm today after a report was lodged by the baby’s mother last Saturday.

Johor Baru Utara police chief Assistant Commissioner Rupiah Abd Wahid said the alleged incident happened at a restaurant in Bandar Baru Uda here last week where the baby girl’s mother had lodged the complaint after a video recording of a man putting a vape device in the seven-month old baby’s mouth.

She said the complainant had earlier received criticisms on social media.

“Initial investigations showed that the suspect was in fact a friend of the complainant’s younger sister and was at the restaurant during the incident.

“According to the report, the suspect had suddenly held the baby and playfully put his non-functioning vape device into her mouth,” said Rupiah in a statement issued here tonight.

Rupiah said the complainant’s sister then recorded the moment and uploaded it to her social media account.

“Shortly after that, the recording received criticisms from viewers,” she said.

Rupiah said that the suspect is currently in police custody and investigators have opened investigation papers under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 where if convicted may face a maximum of 20 years imprisonment or a RM50,000 fine or both.

She said police will apply to remand the suspect in court tomorrow morning.

“I appeal to the public to refrain from non-factual and irresponsible comments that will cause uneasiness,” she said.

Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 specifically deals with neglect and exposing a child to danger so as to cause physical or emotional injury.

Vaping among children, especially babies, is dangerous as most electronic cigarettes and vape devices contain nicotine, which permanently damages a baby’s developing brain.

The vaping liquids also contain chemicals, flavours and other additives that might not be safe for a baby.