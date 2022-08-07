Police said the viral incident was fake news and urged the public to stop sharing it. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SUNGAI PETANI, Aug 7 —The police have denied allegations that there was an incident of a racial quarrel here, as viraled on Facebook recently.

Kuala Muda District police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the news spread by irresponsible parties had stoked uneasiness and angst among the local community.

“The police deny that such an incident had occurred in Sungai Petani. We urge the public to immediately stop the spread of false news because it can undermine the sentiments of the community,” he said in a statement here today.

“Stop speculating and anyone with information on the matter, contact the investigating officer of the Kuala Muda Criminal Investigation Division at 04-4299222,” he said.

He said for spreading fake news, police would investigate according to Section 504 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to two years or a fine, or both.

He added that the investigation would also be conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years, or both.

Earlier, a post went viral on Facebook with allegations of a severe altercation between two races in this district. — Bernama