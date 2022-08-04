Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan says the government and the state government have issued a stop order on any mining operation at the site which recently had its biosphere reserve status under threat. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan today admitted a so-called “lack of supervision” on the behalf of the government for the Tasik Chini site of the Unesco's Man and Biosphere (MAB) programme.

He said, however, that the government and the state government have issued a stop order on any mining operation at the site which recently had its biosphere reserve status under threat as the lake allegedly failed to fulfil the criteria to be part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

“The government took the matter seriously. However, what happened has happened. Maybe there is a lack of supervision. Now the Pahang state government had given a really stern warning on any mineral-taking activities and a stop work order had been released,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Takiyuddin was responding to a supplementary question from Fuziah Salleh (Kuantan-PH) on the issue of Tasik Chini.

Takiyuddin added that according to the records of the Department of Minerals and Geosciences, only 3 mining leases (ML) are still in force in the Tasik Chini MAB area, namely ML14/2020 (expired on 16/9/2025), ML15/2020 (expires 16/9/2025) and ML15/2011 (expires 21/9/2022). Any new application or extension of the Mining Management Scheme Approval Letter (SKSPM) for the mining site in the Tasik Chini Biosphere Reserve area is not considered based on the Ministry's current policy.

He added that the state and the federal government have been working together to ensure that Tasik Chini would not be affected.

On May 26, 2009, Tasik Chini became the first site in the country to be given the biosphere reserve site recognition under the MAB programme.

Last month, it was reported that Tasik Chini's biosphere reserve status was under threat as the lake allegedly failed to fulfil the criteria to be part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.