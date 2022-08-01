Rajang Delta Development Agency’s (Radda) chairman Datuk Len Talif Salleh said a working paper on the development plan within Radda is expected to be presented at the Sarawak cabinet meeting in September for endorsement. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, Aug 1 — A working paper on the development plan within the Rajang Delta Development Agency’s (Radda) jurisdiction is expected to be presented at the Sarawak cabinet meeting in September for endorsement, says its chairman Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

Prior to that, he said a draft of the plan had to be completed by the end of this month and be handed to the State Secretary.

“We need to do it fast. It should not be a problem as we’ve already got all of the data needed to do it,” he said when attending the Radda’s Lab, here, today.

The special three-day development lab attended by 200 participants from various ministries, departments and agencies as well as community leaders from the 11 state constituencies in the Sarikei and Mukah divisions started today to discuss the development projects to be implemented in Radda’s jurisdiction.

The session focused on people-centric projects with the emphasis on infrastructural development such as roads, water, electricity and telecommunications aimed at uplifting the socio-economy and highlight the advantages and uniqueness of the Rajang delta area.

Len Talif who is also Sarawak Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment, said Radda had been allocated RM1.5 billion by the state government to implement development projects in the area.

“Through this lab, we are ensuring that whatever development projects to be carried out in Radda’s area will not overlap or duplicate any other projects that have been planned by other departments or agencies, but to fill in the gap left by them,” he said.

Covering about 11,000 square kilometres, Radda’s area is small compared to the Upper Rajang Development Area (URDA) which is 100,000 square kilometres and has a population of almost 300,000 compared to the latter’s 169,000.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg announced the establishment of Radda last June as part of the state government’s effort to ensure that no place in Sarawak would be left out in terms of development by 2030. — Bernama