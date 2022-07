The Federal Court made the announcement today after the former prime minister’s new defence team from Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners requested a postponement. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The country’s highest court will continue to hear Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s final appeal against his SRC International Sdn Bhd conviction on August 15 as scheduled.

The Federal Court made the announcement today after the former prime minister’s new defence team from Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners requested a postponement.

Despite this, Malay Mail understands that Najib's new lawyers will be filing another application to postpone the SRC appeal hearing.

MORE TO COME