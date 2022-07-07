The courtesy call is part of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg’s itinerary to gain insights into the operation and management of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and promote further economic cooperation between the island republic and Sarawak. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, July 7 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, who is leading a five-day study visit to Singapore until July 9, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at his office in the Istana, here, today.

During the half-hour call, the two leaders held a discussion on subjects of mutual interest to both Sarawak and Singapore as well as current issues affecting the region and the world, according to a statement from the Office of the Premier of Sarawak.

The courtesy call is part of the premier’s itinerary here to gain insights into the operation and management of Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and promote further economic cooperation between the island republic and Sarawak, said the Office.

Accompanying the Premier during the call were Deputy Premiers, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and Professor Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Also accompanying the Premier was the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore, Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, said the statement.

Earlier, in the morning, the premier and members of the delegation paid a similar call on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong.

It was followed by a call on Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

The delegation also visited Temasek Holdings at its headquarters where the delegation was briefed on the operation and management of the Singapore government’s domestic investment arm, said the Office. — Bernama