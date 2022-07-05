BALING, July 5 — A total of 334 victims from nine villages here have been evacuated to several relief centres (PPS) as of 2 am today due to the floods.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the floods, since 4 pm yesterday, had so far affected 85 houses.

He said the flood also affected Sekolah Menengah Agama Yayasan Al-Khairiah, but the water had receded.

The evacuation operation went smoothly with the involvement of various agencies, he said when met at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jerai here early today.

He said the state-level National Security Council (MKN) would meet today to decide on further action involving assistance to the flood victims and on the search and rescue operation for the missing victims. — Bernama