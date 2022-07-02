KUALA TERENGGANU, July 2 ― After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Terengganu government will organise the mass marriage solemnisation programme to help couples tie the knot for free starting this September.

State Welfare, Women and Family Development and National Unity Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat said the programme was aimed at easing the burden on less-fortunate families and encouraging single parents in the state to remarry.

“The solemnisation ceremony and wedding reception will be managed by Yayasan Pembangunan Keluarga Terengganu (YPKT) and selected couples don’t have to spend any money because everything will be funded by the state government.

“Each couple will receive a set of wedding attire, dais, invitation cards, photographer service, special wedding feast with immediate family members and souvenirs for guests,” he said in a statement today.

The programme, dubbed Majlis Walimatul Urus Perdana, was introduced in 2016. As of 2019, a total of 1,167 couples had benefited from the programme.

Elaborating, Hanafiah said single parents who participated in the programme were eligible to receive an incentive of RM1,000 each.

“We are also offering a working capital with a maximum amount of RM20,000 under the Jaya Diri Loan Scheme to young couples,” he said.

Those who are interested in the programme can visit YPKT’s official website or contact the district YPKT for more information, he added. ― Bernama