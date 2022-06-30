Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) with Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (left) and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir attending the second day of the 259th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara, June 30, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The appointment for various posts, including deputy chairman of the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), as well as chairman and members of the committee under MKI, are among the topics discussed at the two-day 259th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers that began at Istana Negara yesterday.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, said other matters discussed at the meeting were the appointment of Special Court judges and members of the Education Service Commission (SPP), as well as several notification papers from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the Environment and Water Ministry.

In addition, matters related to the recipients of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship for 2022 and MKI regulations 2022 were also discussed in the meeting.

“At the meeting, the Rulers were also briefed on the latest development with regard to security by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and national defence by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

“The Rulers were also given a briefing on the Keluarga Malaysia Hardcore Poverty Eradication (BMTKM) programme by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Danial said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the second day of the meeting today, accompanied by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The meeting was chaired by the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

On the first day of the meeting, Syed Danial said the Malay Rulers and Yang Dipertua Negeri were present, including Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim.

The last meeting of the Conference of Rulers was held on March 9 and 10, and was chaired by Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin. — Bernama