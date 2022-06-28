Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed speaks at an event in Pulai, Johor in this December 11, 2021 file photograph. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 28 — Outspoken Johor Umno leader Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed accused some of his party’s ministers of hypocrisy today, noting they censured him for publicly criticising the prime minister when they had freely disapproved of their party president before.

The Johor Umno deputy chief pointed out that party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has faced open dissent from some of the party’s ministers, some of whom bristled after Nur Jazlan criticised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I reprimanded the PM openly and was accused of wrongdoing. I was labelled as a sinner. But when you do the same to the Umno president, the number one person in your own party, are you also not in the wrong?

“Ooo yes, because the person I reprimanded gave you the (ministerial) appointment, position, rank, salary and allowance. So, I am wrong.

“But you have forgotten, all these privileges you receive are because you are an Umno member, with a president elected by the grassroots members. Have you forgotten?” Nur Jazlan wrote in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Yesterday, former Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman urged Ahmad Zahid to step down from Umno’s presidency and focus on his court cases.

The controversial Pasir Salak MP said according to the practice of other countries, a leader would resign immediately when he or she is brought to court, more so for those involving corruption cases.

Nur Jazlan also questioned the actions of Umno leaders who disobeyed the president's instructions and cast aspersions towards Ahmad Zahid, suggesting their true loyalties were not with Umno.

Saying that some appeared to be bigger advocates of other parties since the previous general election, he asked his critics what made them think they were superior to him when he has remained loyal to the party throughout.

“When the party and the grassroots decide to end cooperation with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and Muafakat Nasional (MN) charter, you do not follow the party's wishes. The question is who is in the wrong?" he asked.

Nur Jazlan, who is also the Pulai Umno division chief, added that Umno leaders in the Cabinet need to reflect on themselves before punishing him as someone who takes advantage.

He alleged that after Umno lost in the 14th general election, many members disappeared and failed to help Umno in times of need.

“You only come out of the cave when you were keen on the minister’s posts offered on Umno’s quota. What is your contribution to help the party?

“When you sit comfortably in the minister's seat, do you defend Umno a lot or do you take care of your own rice bowl?” said Nur Jazlan.

Last Thursday, it was reported that several Umno leaders in the Cabinet had expressed their disagreement over Nur Jazlan’s move in openly criticising Ismail Sabri.

They pointed out that the Johor Umno leader did not understand how the government works and should have used proper internal channels instead.