Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (right) with UMW Holdings Berhad Group Chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman (third, left) making preparations to plant mangrove saplings in conjunction with the launch of the Pucuk Initiative UMW Green at Sri Tujoh Beach in Tumpat, June 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

TUMPAT, June 25 — The government will pay attention on four proposals submitted in writing by the Association of Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Malaysia (ACCCIM) before tabling Budget 2023 in October.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the four proposals were related to the issue of hiring foreign workers, inflation control, Internet access problems and issues related to food security.

"The government welcomes the participation and commitment from the private sector and the business community as demonstrated by ACCCIM to jointly find solutions to the challenges faced in doing business especially in the context of the country’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

"The government will continue to strengthen its role as a facilitator in resolving issues and challenges related to regulations to improve the business environment, boost productivity and competitiveness of traders, as well as support faster economic growth," he told reporters after officiating at the UMW Green Shoot Initiative launch ceremony at Pantai Sri Tujoh here today.

UMW Holdings Bhd group chairman Tan Sri Hamad Kama Piah Che Othman was also present at the launch.

Mustapa said the government was always serious about the rising cost of doing business due to bureaucracy and the impact of the shortage of foreign workers on the economy which was often raised by industry.

"Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob has directed that the approval process for foreign workers’ applications be expedited so as not to jeopardise economic recovery efforts as the government’s priority is to ensure adequate supply of workers to support the recovery of the business sector.

"Following that, the Minister of Human Resources and the Minister of Home Affairs will be holding engagement sessions with ministries and agencies as well as relevant parties to speed up and facilitate the entry process of foreign workers who have been approved,” he said, adding that as of June 10, about 19,000 foreign workers from 12 national sources have entered Malaysia. — Bernama