Firemen using their tools to open the car door. — Borneo Post Online pic

MIRI, June 20 — Firemen here were summoned yesterday to rescue a two-year-old girl trapped in her mother’s car at their home in Taman Jelita.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said five personnel from Miri Central fire station were rushed to the scene after an emergency call was received at 1.23pm.

He said upon arrival, the team found a child locked in a car, which was parked in the porch of the house with its engine still running.

“Using specialised tools, the firefighters took about 24 minutes to open the car door and free the girl,” he said.

According to Ahmad Nizam, the child’s mother was in the house when the girl entered the vehicle, with the auto-lock then kicking in. — Borneo Post Online