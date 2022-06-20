File picture shows Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attending the Trooping the Colour at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Precinct 1 June 10,2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is at a private health facility to receive treatment for a leg injury.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin disclosed that His Majesty was experiencing pain in his leg but was otherwise in good health.

As a result of his hospitalisation, Fadil said all of the Agong’s appointments have been postponed to later dates that will be announced soon.

Yesterday, it was reported that five envoys were to receive their credentials from the Agong today, including Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman who will be Malaysia’s ambassador to Indonesia.

“Please be informed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong is currently experiencing some pain in his leg and is seeking treatment with medical experts at a hospital. Besides this pain, Yang di-Pertuan is in good health.

“With that, programmes that were scheduled for today and the coming days that involved His Majesty have been postponed to dates that will be announced soonest,” said Fadil.

He added that His Majesty will return to Istana Negara once the treatment and testing are completed.

“All the rakyat are encouraged to pray together that His Majesty will be granted a speedy recovery and long-lasting prosperity,” he finished.