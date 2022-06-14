MELAKA, June 14 — Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra died at Melaka Hospital today after collapsing suddenly in his office.

He was 47.

Cuthbert, who hails from Keningau, Sabah, was pronounced dead at about 10am at the hospital’s emergency unit, the Melaka APM said in a statement.

Cuthbert prior to this had served the APM in Penang before being appointed as Melaka APM director effective Jan 1, 2021.

A post-mortem will be carried out by the hospital before his remains will be flown home for burial, the statement added. — Bernama.