MELAKA, June 6 — A motorcyclist and his pillion rider died after a car, with a suspected drunk driver, crashed into their machine at Jalan Serkam Pantai, Merlimau, Jasin this morning.

Melaka Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Amran @ Mohamad Zaki Omar said in the 7.45am incident, Yamaha Ego Avantis motorcyclist Ezuddin Mohammad, 50, and his pillion rider Surayah Muhamat, 48, died at the scene from severe injuries to the head and body.

“Preliminary investigations found that before the incident, Ezuddin and Surayah as well as Ya’akob Mohamad, 57, who was riding a Yamaha Lagenda motorcycle, were heading to Merlimau from Melaka, while the car, believed driven by a drunk man, was travelling from Merlimau towards Melaka,” he said in a statement today.

He said the driver lost control of the Perodua Myvi and entered the opposite lane before colliding with the two motorcycles, causing Ya’akob’s vehicle to catch fire.

Amran said the car also hit another motorcycle belonging to Norazah Md Diah, 55, that was parked on the roadside, before crashing into a house belonging to Nazira Saidin, 40.

He said Ya’akob, who suffered minor injuries, was sent to the Melaka Hospital for treatment. The driver also sustained injuries to his face.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama