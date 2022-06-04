Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said a 20-year-old man was taken into custody to assist in further investigations the boyfriend of a woman believed to have been killed, whose charred remains were found on the riverbank of Sungai Kuala Kangsar. — Bernama file pic

IPOH, June 4 — Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman believed to have been killed, whose charred remains were found on the riverbank of Sungai Kuala Kangsar in Kampung Talang Hulu in Kuala Kangsar on Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 20-year-old man was taken into custody to assist in further investigations after his statement was recorded on Wednesday.

"The man has been remanded for seven days starting today to assist in the investigation," he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The post-mortem examinations on the victim’s body revealed that the cause of death was due to a blow to the head.

The burnt body of the 21-year-old woman was discovered by a passer-by who then alerted the police.

The victim's 19-year-old brother also lodged a report on the woman's disappearance believed to be related to the discovery based on several items worn by the victim.

On Wednesday, police found a piece of concrete with traces of blood near the body, believed to be the weapon used on the victim. — Bernama