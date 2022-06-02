Penang Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said housing foreign workers in one location with a controlled and organised environment was a good agenda. — Picture By Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 2 — The Penang government will continue its plan of constructing more foreign worker dormitories to overcome the issue of foreign workers staying in residential areas.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said housing foreign workers in one location with a controlled and organised environment was a good agenda.

“This is the people’s request and the state government will comply with the existing guidelines,” he said during the wind up session of the Penang state legislative assembly sitting here today.

Jagdeep said the state government took the step of constructing the dormitories as a response to complaints from citizens over the number of foreign workers living in their residential areas.

He said currently two dormitories have been completed and 10 more projects were being considered but have yet to be approved.

“Most of the projects are located in Central Seberang Perai district and the government has not received any objection from residents there as they understand the importance of the project and has requested that it be expedited,” he said.

Meanwhile Azrul Mahathir Aziz (PH-Bayan Lepas) who interjected, urged the state government to review the construction plans, especially the locations so that they would not be built near residential areas.

“Residents in Bayan Lepas have demonstrated and sent memorandums. We are not objecting the construction but the location does not fit the proposal.

“The state government needs to review the guidelines of the Town and Country Planning Committee that states the construction must not occur in housing areas or villages, and it is suggested that they be built in industrial areas,” he added. — Bernama